iPhone gets VLC

VLC (Video LAN client) has made its way to the iPhone and iPod Touch, allowing a wider variety of media to play on the touchscreen devices.

The open source media player, an idea dreamed up and maintained by a stalwart band in France, will play almost any kind of media, so should be lapped up by the jailbreaking iPhone masses.

Hefty

Apparently sitting at 24MB in the current binary port, it’s a pretty hefty whack onto the player, but well worth it for the options it will give you.

The idea is you can therefore drop almost any file type you can think of (yes, even including FLAC) and it will play.

So no more overnight conversions of the first ThunderCats series then…woohoo!