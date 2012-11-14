VivoTab RT, Windows 8 slate by Asus, coming to AT&T Nov. 16

The Asus VivoTab RT was released on Oct. 26 alongside Windows 8, but early birds in this case did not get the worm.

However, those who waited to pick up the Windows 8 slate from AT&T will be rewarded in the form of a free keyboard dock when the VivoTab RT reaches the carrier Nov. 16.

In addition, Asus and AT&T announced Wednesday that the 32GB VivoTab RT will cost $499.99, $100 off the normal price, with the purchase of any Windows smartphone through AT&T.

That promotion also includes $100 off any additional tablet purchased from AT&T, just in case one W8 tab isn't enough.

Windows 8 has arrived

AT&T announced in early October that the Asus VivoTab RT, along with Samsung's Ativ Smart PC, would fight the Windows 8 fight for the carrier this fall.

Pricing and release details were left out of that announcement, though, and stayed shrouded in mystery until Wednesday's announcement.

The VivoTab RT is available in 32GB and 64GB flavors, though only the 32GB will be available on AT&T as of Friday, a spokesperson for the carrier confirmed to TechRadar.

Asus VivoTab RT specs

Asus's VivoTab RT packs Nvidia's quad-core Tegra 3 TE processor, a 10.1-inch 1366 x 768 display and HD video capabilities.

AT&T called it "one of the lightest, thinnest tablets available" in its announcement.

The keyboard dock transforms it into a laptop when more tactile typing is required, and - as is the case with all Windows RT tablets - Microsoft Office is included in the asking price.