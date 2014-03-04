Verizon scores exclusive on LG G Pad 8.3 with LTE

Update: Verizon has announced it will launch the LG G Pad 8.3 LTE as a carrier exclusive, starting on March 6 for $299.99 online and in stores.

For a limited time, customers can nab the LTE tab for $99.99 with a new two-year contract. The deal lasts through March 10. After that date, signing up for a two-year stint will drop the price down to $199.99.

It will also be available through Verizon's More Everything plans for an extra $10/month.

The LG G Pad 8.3 features an 8.3-inch Full HD IPS display, 1.5GHz quad-core processor and a number of LG software features for better productivity and use.

Original story...

An LTE version of the LG G Pad 8.3 has been rumored since before we even knew what the tablet was called, and now it's popped up again.

The FCC has approved an LG tablet to run on Verizon's network, and though it doesn't say what it is, Verizon's LG G Pad 8.3 is a fair guess.

It doesn't hurt that the size specifications of this not-so-mysterious LG Verizon tablet exactly match the dimensions of the existing G Pad 8.3.

With FCC approval in the bag, Verizon could launch the LG G Pad 8.3 - if that's what this is - at any time.

LG G Pad 8.3 specs

The LG G Pad 8.3 launched late in 2013 with an 8.3-inch 1920 x 1200 display, a 1.7GHz quad-core Snapdragon 600 chip, 2GB of RAM, microUSB, a 4,600mAh battery, and Android 4.4 KitKat.

It also has 16GB device with room for up to 64GB with microSD expansion.

In December, about a month after the launch of the G Pad 8.3, LG unveiled another version: the LG G Pad 8.3 Google Play Edition.

This version of the tablet was much the same, but with the most vanilla version of Android out there.

The FCC listing for the new LG and Verizon tablet doesn't list any of these specs, so for all we know the G Pad 8.3 could arrive on Verizon with upgraded innards, too.

Looks like we'll just have to wait and see to find out.

