Optus and Telstra selling LTE iPad 4 on contract

Now that Apple's 4G-enabled iPad 4 has started shipping, both Telstra and Optus are offering the tablet on a contract, bypassing the need for an upfront payment.

The first iPad to work on Australian 4G networks, and the first LTE tablet for Optus, the 4th generation iPad will deliver super fast mobile data speeds in the limited LTE networks of both Telstra and Optus.

Optus is offering all three capacities on both 12 and 24 month contracts with five distinct data allowances per month - 2GB, 5GB, 10GB 15GB and 20GB.

Telstra is only offering 24 month contracts for all three capacities across four data allowance levels - 1GB, 4GB, 8GB and 15GB.

Expensive but convenient

No matter which plan you opt for, you will end up spending more on the iPad than buying the tablet outright and adding a pre-paid data SIM card.

That said, the convenience of paying for the tablet over a couple of years will certainly appeal to some users.

For Optus, the cheapest plan for the 16GB version will cost you $912.60 over 12 months. The most expensive 64GB iPad plan will set you back $2,688 over 24 months.

Telstra's cheapest option is the 16GB tablet with 1GB of data, which equates to $1176 over 24 months. 15GB of data and a 64GB iPad will cost $2,712 over two years.