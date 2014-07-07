Asus announces tablet double act's Australian arrival

It looks like Samsung's Galaxy Tab S isn't the only new Android tablet in town, with Asus today announcing its MeMO Pad 7 and Transformer Pad TF103 will be available in Australia within a matter of days.

First spied at Computex in June, the tablets will hit our shores on July 10, each boasting a 64-bit Intel Atom quad-core CPU, Android 4.4 KitKat and Asus' ZenUI interface.

The Memo Pad 7 comes with a 7-inch 1280 x 800 HD IPS display, but you may find yourself not using it as the tablet's Miracast function enables you to stream content to a compatible external display, turning the tablet into a "portable wireless entertainment hub."

A real transformation?

The larger Transformer Pad TF103 features the same resolution as the Memo Pad 7, but comes with a 10.1-inch screen. It also has a mobile keyboard dock with a hidden hinge design.

The Transformer's new keyboard has ergonomic chiclet keys and intuitive one-touch functionality to keep regular tasks like Delete or Screen Grab easy.

While the Transformer Pad TF103 plays it safe with traditional white and black finishes, the Memo Pad 7 splashes out, coming in red, blue, yellow and, of course, black or white.

The Memo Pad 7 will set you back $229, while the Transformer Pad TF103 will cost $429.