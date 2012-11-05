Samsung Ativ Smart PC, Galaxy Tab 2 10.1 coming to AT&T stores Nov. 9

AT&T announced on Monday that Samsung's Ativ Smart PC and Galaxy Tab 2 10.1 will be available starting Nov. 9 in the carrier's U.S. retail stores.

Samsung's $799.99 Ativ Smart PC hybrid device runs Windows 8, while the $499.99 Galaxy Tab 2 10.1 is an Android 4.0: Ice Cream Sandwich tablet.

Both devices will take advantage of AT&T's 4G LTE network.

In addition, AT&T announced that customers who purchase a Samsung Galaxy smartphone with a two-year contract during the holiday season will be eligible for up to $100 off another Samsung device, including the Ativ Smart PC and Tab 2.

Santa's going to be busy

Both the Ativ Smart PC and the Galaxy Tab 2 10.1 will be viable options for holiday shoppers starting Nov. 9.

Samsung's Ativ Smart PC sports an 11.6-inch HD PLS display, Intel's 1.5GHz Atom dual-core chip and 64GB of storage with room for a microSD.

An optional keyboard dock is also available for the hybrid laptop-tablet device for $49.

The Galaxy Tab 2 10.1 features a 10.1-inch 1280 x 800 display, dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 processor, 8GB of storage plus a microSD slot and a 7000 mAh battery.

Either device can be added to an existing AT&T Mobile Share plan for as little as $10 per month.

To Pro or not to Pro?

The Samsung Galaxy Tab 2 10.1 was outed for AT&T in late September, while news of the Ativ Smart PC's arrival on AT&T dropped in early October.

AT&T's Monday announcement only mentioned Samsung's Ativ Smart PC, and not the Ativ Smart PC Pro model.

An AT&T spokesperson confirmed to TechRadar that the announcement only applies to the standard model.

Samsung's Ativ Smart PC Pro is larger and more powerful than its alternative, with a third-gen Intel Core i5 chip, 4GB of RAM and a 256GB solid state drive.

Those who are looking for more power - and don't mind spending around $400 more - may want to look outside of AT&T's stores for a Samsung Ativ Smart PC Pro.

Via AT&T