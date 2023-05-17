Mission Impossible 7's thrilling trailer sees Tom Cruise ride a motorbike off a mountain

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One's official trailer has arrived – and it looks to be the beginning of the end for Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt.

The exhilarating, action-packed trailer, which you can see below, teases Hunt's most difficult mission yet, with the IMF agent tasked with tracking down a world-ending weapon and preventing it from falling into the wrong hands. Just another day at the office, eh Ethan?

Check out Mission: Impossible 7's official teaser below:

We already knew that Cruise's final two outings (Mission: Impossible 8 arrives in June 2024) would be the most thrilling and over-the-top entries in the action spy franchise yet. In May 2022, Dead Reckoning Part One's first teaser, well, teased Cruise's biggest stunt yet – that being the 'riding a motorbike off a mountain' set piece we allude to in this article's title. That official first-look came eight days after Mission: Impossible 7's first teaser leaked online, resulting in fans losing their minds over how suspenseful it looked.

Given that the Mission: Impossible movie series is absolutely stuffed with elaborate stunts – mostly performed by Cruise – we should have expected Dead Reckoning Parts One and Two to be equally stunt-heavy. When you consider that Cruise has climbed Dubai's Burj Khalifa in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, hung off the side of a plane in Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, and performed that HALO parachute jump sequence from Mission: Impossible – Fallout, the franchise's latest flick has a lot to live up to. Evidently, it seems like it'll pass that test with flying colors.

This is their most dangerous mission yet. Here's the official poster for #MissionImpossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, starring @TomCruise. Only in theatres July 12. pic.twitter.com/ZvdfKeRX0pMay 17, 2023 See more

Trailers are well and good, but what about more details on Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One's plot? We're glad you asked. Here's an official story synopsis, courtesy of Paramount Pictures' latest press release.

"In Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands.

"With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan's past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most."

Co-written by Chris McQuarrie and Erik Jendresen (McQuarrie is also on directing duties), Mission: Impossible 7 is the first of a two-part finale that'll see Cruise portray Hunt for the last time. Subsequently, Cruise is joined by a whole host of returning fan-favorite characters, including Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames), Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg), Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), and even Eugene Kettridge (Henry Czerny), the IMF's former director, who hasn't been seen since 1996's Mission Impossible.

Joining the ever-expanding cast are Hayley Atwell (Doctor Strange 2) as a morally ambiguous individual called Grace, Pom Klementieff (Guardians of the Galaxy 3) as the movie's unnamed secondary antagonist, Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman) as Alanna Mitsopolis, the daughter of Vanessa Redgrave's Max from the first film, and Esai Morales (Titans) as the film's main villain, among many others.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One arrives in theaters worldwide on July 12. UK audiences can watch it a day earlier, however, on July 11.

For more Mission: Impossible-based content, read our ranking of every Mission: Impossible film to date (all of which are available to stream on Paramount Plus). Alternatively, read our review of Top Gun: Maverick, Cruise's latest theatrical release, which wowed audiences and critics alike in May 2022.