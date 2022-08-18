MediaTek's new platform for 5G routers and mobile hotspots can help save cost

Audio player loading…

Taiwanese company MediaTek has announced the T830 hardware platform for 5G mobile hotspots, fixed wireless internet access devices, which are now getting more mainstream now. The new platform is intended to provide power savings and reduce development time and costs. The T830, MediaTek said, will make it possible for operators to deliver 5G speeds up to 7 Gbps right out of the box using sub-6 GHz cellular infrastructure and avoid the costs of wireline technologies such as cable or fiber. Thanks to T830, super-fast internet service is possible from a small device which can self-install, this can help avoid lengthy installation times for fixed line broadband.

JC Hsu, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of MediaTek’s wireless communications business unit, said (opens in new tab): "This highly integrated platform represents the latest advancements in both 5G and Wi-Fi connectivity and enables our customers to build extremely high performance multi-gigabit 5G CPE products in the smallest form factors possible."

How MediaTek T830 can make a difference to household internet service

The T830 platform is powered by quad-core Arm Cortex-A55 CPU paired with a 3GPP Release-16 5G cellular modem. The main SoC also has a built-in Network Processing Unit (NPU) and Wi-Fi offload engine to support multi-gigabit routing speeds between 5G cellular to Ethernet or Wi-Fi, without CPU involvement.

MediaTek said T830 can be paired with Filogic Wi-Fi connectivity solutions. For 5G FWA routers, the T830 can be combined with the Filogic 680 (Tri-band 4x4 Wi-Fi 7). For 5G Mobile hotspots, the T830 can be paired with the Filogic 380 (dual-band 2x2 Wi-Fi 7).

The built-in M80 modem of the T30 platform integrates MediaTek’s 5G UltraSave technologies to ensure optimal energy efficiency for all 5G connection conditions. The M80 modem’s cellular capabilities include both 5G NSA/SA support, with sub-6GHz connections up to 4CC-CA plus mixed duplex FDD/TDD support.

Access to a reliable home internet connection is getting underscored as WFH has now become a norm. Cellular providers are responding to that need by introducing residential internet plans. Cellular internet works by using a router or hotspot to connect to a provider's cellular network, just like your mobile phone. But no matter which carrier you choose, your router placement can be crucial in optimising speeds. But with platforms like MediaTek's T830, things can get easy and simple. They help provide sustained and speedy internet service that is not costly.