Marvel’s Avengers PC requirements aren’t super taxing – but you’ll need an SSD

Marvel’s Avengers system requirements have been revealed, and PC gamers will be glad to hear that it’s not a demanding game – in fact the minimum spec for the action adventure is very forgiving.

There is one interesting nuance here, though, and that’s the recommended spec asking for an SSD (whereas the minimum requirements allow for a hard drive). You’ll also need more space on that solid-state drive, to fit in the optional high-res texture pack which will give the visuals a suitable uplift (to “really bring the experience to life”).

Note that 16GB of system RAM is also recommended, which is becoming increasingly the case with contemporary games.

Marvel’s Avengers system requirements

Minimum spec

OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit CPU : Intel Core i3-4160 or AMD equivalent

: Intel Core i3-4160 or AMD equivalent RAM : 8GB

: 8GB GPU : Nvidia GeForce GTX 950 / AMD 270 (min 2GB video RAM)

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 950 / AMD 270 (min 2GB video RAM) Storage: 75GB HDD

Recommended spec

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit CPU: Intel Core i7-4770K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Intel Core i7-4770K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 RAM: 16GB

16GB GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 480 8GB

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 480 8GB Storage: 110GB SSD

The required 110GB with the texture pack might be something of an ask for those who have smaller SSDs, of course; although huge install sizes are something else we’re becoming accustomed to these days.

Other benefits for PC players, aside from those high-res textures, include an unlocked frame-rate (for those with high refresh rate monitors) and ultra-wide monitor support, plus keyboard and mouse controls which can be fully customized (or you can go with a controller if you prefer).

Marvel’s Avengers is due out on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia on September 4. If you pre-order on Steam there’s a beta which kicks off on August 14, tomorrow, running through to August 16, with an open beta on August 21 to 23.

The beta will come with a fair amount of content including single player and co-op missions.

