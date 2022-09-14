Madhuri back in her dancing star avatar in Maja Ma on Prime Video

Audio player loading…

For all her stellar histrionics ability, Madhuri Dixit Nene's dancing skills are rated a notch higher (a nautch higher, perhaps?). When the beautiful actress made her web series debut with The Fame Game on Netflix earlier this year, the makers made sure to include in that a family suspense thriller a sequence that showcased her peerless dancing skills.

And now, the diva is being featured in a movie that seems to have her in her dancing avatar, like say in Aaja Nachle. In fact the poster of the new movie, Maja Ma, which was released today, has her in a dancing posture. Maja Ma, it was officially announced, will stream on Amazon Prime Video from October 6.

Madhuri is currently one of the judges on the dancing reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

It's a family entertainer

Produced by Leo Media Collective and Amritpal Singh Bindra, and directed by Anand Tiwari, who became popular with Bandish Bandits, Maja Ma is said to be a family entertainer with a wedding background. It is written by Sumit Batheja. Apart from Madhuri, the film will also feature Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajit Kapur, and Simone Singh. The warm, funny story is set in Baroda. It will tell the story of a loving mother who unwittingly becomes a hurdle to her son’s marriage plans and contests societal norms.

Maja Ma is the 'first Indian Amazon original movie'. Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video, said: "Foraying into our own original movie production here in India was a natural progression as we believe it opens up another avenue for us to super serve our customers with immersive entertainment that delights and engages them."

"Maja Ma is the first of many Original Movies, that will launch directly on our service. This movie is also special for us as it showcases a female protagonist and her strength of conviction, beautifully portrayed on screen by the Bollywood icon, Madhuri Dixit."

Director Anand Tiwari said, "Pulling at the viewers’ heartstrings while also making them laugh at the same time this beautiful story features a highly versatile cast who breathe life into their characters flawlessly and beautifully. I am delighted to have Maja Ma premiere on Prime Video. It is truly fulfilling to witness Indian content reach worldwide audiences."