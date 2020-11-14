Lowe's Black Friday ad: 6 tech deals worth watching during this year's sales

This week, we got a glimpse of the Lowe's Black Friday ad for the period covering November 26-December 2. Discounts will be available for everything from tool sets to LED Christmas trees to smart speakers – it's pretty comprehensive across every line of products, and deals will be available online as well as in stores for most products.

You can see the full ad for yourself here, but below we've selected a bunch of tech highlights from the upcoming deals, and provided dates of when they go live. Some of these products are already discounted as part of existing sales events, but take even deeper drops when late November rolls around.

It's worth comparing these to other retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart when the Black Friday deals land – that's because a lot of the products below, particularly those from Amazon, are going to get big discounts across the board.

Here are some highlights:

Roku Premiere Streaming Player: $39.99 $24.99 at Lowe's

Already discounted to $29.99 ahead of Black Friday, this 4K-ready streaming stick takes another $5 discount for the event itself. It comes with a remote control, but you can also hook it up to your mobile device if you wish. Deal begins November 22

Google Nest Hub smart display: $129 $49.99 at Lowe's

Google's answer to the Echo Show gets a deeper Black Friday sale over at Lowe's, and comes packed with a whole host of smart features thanks to the built-in Google Assistant. Featuring video call capabilities, a mic and speaker, this great little smart display can be used for a wide array of both organizational and casual activities. Deal begins November 26

Ring Video Doorbell 3: $199.99 $139 at Lowe's

Numerous home security deals will be available for Lowe's on Black Friday, with deep discounts on Amazon's Ring smart doorbells. This $60 saving on the Ring Video Doorbell 3 is solid. It features two-way talking from your phone, tablet or Alexa device to whoever's at the door with 1080p video. Deal begins November 30

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): $39.99 $19 at Lowe's

This great cheap smart speaker has been discounted at Lowe's for a little while now, but it'll be better than half price for Black Friday itself. The Amazon Echo Dot is the perfect companion for any kitchen, hallway, or living room and is a super cheap way to kickstart your smart home setup with it's easy to use Alexa assistant and whole range of voice commands. Deal begins November 22

Amazon Echo Show 8: $129.99 $64.99 at Lowe's

Amazon's range of smart devices are a staple of the Black Friday deals period, and Lowe's will offer similarly deep discounts on the Echo smart speakers. Make video calls, play music, and control other smart devices around your home with the Echo Show 8. Deal begins November 22

DeWalt 5-tool Combo Kit: $549.99 $279.00 at Lowe's

Already available for $299 before Black Friday, this selection of 20-volt tools comes with a reciprocating saw, a circular saw, a drill driver and impact driver for around half off. That's a big discount if you've got a lot of DIY that needs doing around the home. Deal begins November 26

There's a group sale page for its Season of Savings, if you want to bookmark that for when the deals kick off in the next week or so. As you can see above, Lowe's is going to stagger a few of these deals across the sales period – hopefully you'll be able to find something you like.