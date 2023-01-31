Samsung Galaxy S23 live blog: last-minute news and rumors ahead of Unpacked 2023

We're fast approaching Samsung's first Galaxy Unpacked Event of 2023 - and that means we're mere hours away from the probable unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.

Yes, after months of rumors and speculation, we'll finally be getting eyes on the company's trio of new flagship phones, alongside a bevvy of new laptops (if the leaks hold true).

The Samsung Unpacked event starts at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT tomorrow (February 1), and we'll be with you every step of the way. Samsung will be streaming the whole thing online, and we've embedded the placeholder for that below. We also have a guide explaining How to watch the Samsung Galaxy S23 launch online live.

But you don't even need to do that, because we'll be at the event ourselves and will be reporting back as Samsung lifts the lid on its latest flagships. So scroll down for more details about what to expect, then keep this page bookmarked for all the last-minute rumors before the event, then all the news once it starts.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 - what to expect

Samsung Galaxy S23: The S23 looks like a relatively minor upgrade on the Samsung Galaxy S22, with the same 6.1-inch FHD+ screen, the same 120Hz refresh rate, and the same rear camera setup. But a new chipset - most likely the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 - looks a cert, and the design should be brought more in line with the S23 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: As with the S23, the Galaxy S23 Plus is likely to be an evolution rather than revolution. Expect a bigger 6.6-inch FHD+ screen and a larger battery than on the vanilla model, but not many other differences.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: The standout reveal at Galaxy Unpacked should be the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. As well as getting a powerful new chipset it's tipped to get a whopping 200MP sensor on the rear camera. Elsewhere, a 6.8-inch QHD+ screen, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery should give it the specs to compete with the best phones.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 family: Rumors suggest that there will be several Galaxy Book 3 models debuting at Unpacked, including the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, and the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra.

One UI 5.1: The only software reveal at the event is likely to be the latest version of Samsung's One UI. This is unlikely to be a huge release, with bigger changes likely held back for the arrival of Android 14 later this year.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 - livestream