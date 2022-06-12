Xbox Bethesda showcase live: all the announcements, trailers and latest news

Refresh

Avowed is stirring up some rumors pre-show thanks to a since-deleted tweet from industry veteran and insider, Jason Schreier. You can check out the screenshot here on NeoGAF (opens in new tab) . The tweet reads:

"Avowed has gone through some reboots and changed directors pretty recently. Dunno if it’ll be there today, but I wouldn’t expect to play it for a while."

This was in response to someone hoping to hear more about the upcoming first-person fantasy RPG from Obsidian. Schreier likely deleted the tweet as it was pounced on pretty quickly. He followed up with an update on ResetEra (opens in new tab), saying

"Just to reiterate: 'I have no idea whether the game will be shown off today, but it went through a major leadership change last year and has been rebooted multiple times.'"