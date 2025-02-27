CP+ 2025 live: all the latest news from Canon, Sony and more at the world’s biggest photography show

Welcome to our live coverage of CP+, the world’s largest camera and video show which takes place every year in the Pacifico, Yokohama, a suburb of Tokyo in Japan, since it debuted in 2010.

The show opened to the public today, Feb 27, and doors close on Mar 2, and we’re lucky enough to be attending to bring you all of the latest news, announcements and surprises from the camera world.

With the likes of Photokina in Cologne, Germany, no longer taking place, CP+ is the perfect opportunity for many camera and lens manufacturers to reveal their best cameras, lenses and accessories.

We’ve certainly heard no shortage of rumors and big announcements running up to this event. We'll be walking around the show floor to see what’s actually coming out and if any of the rumours came true. Buckle in as we visit Canon, Sony, Sigma and Panasonic stands and more.