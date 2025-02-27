CP+ 2025 live: all the latest news from Canon, Sony and more at the world’s biggest photography show
We're at CP+ in Japan, checking out the latest camera gear
Welcome to our live coverage of CP+, the world’s largest camera and video show which takes place every year in the Pacifico, Yokohama, a suburb of Tokyo in Japan, since it debuted in 2010.
The show opened to the public today, Feb 27, and doors close on Mar 2, and we’re lucky enough to be attending to bring you all of the latest news, announcements and surprises from the camera world.
With the likes of Photokina in Cologne, Germany, no longer taking place, CP+ is the perfect opportunity for many camera and lens manufacturers to reveal their best cameras, lenses and accessories.
We’ve certainly heard no shortage of rumors and big announcements running up to this event. We'll be walking around the show floor to see what’s actually coming out and if any of the rumours came true. Buckle in as we visit Canon, Sony, Sigma and Panasonic stands and more.
Tim is TechRadar's Cameras Editor, with more than 15 years' experience as a photographer and tech journalist. During this time, he has been hands-on with all the latest camera gear, attended most of the leading photography shows, including CP+, and written countless explainers. He says, "Japan is the home of modern photography and leading brands Canon, Sony, Nikon, Fujifilm, Panasonic and more. As such CP+ in Tokyo is the perfect setting to enjoy the latest gear."
Welcome to our CP+ 2025 live coverage
We're at CP+ 2025, psyched to see what new camera gear in store for us. For the general public, this is the first chance to get a look at new gear already announced this week, including the Canon PowerShot V1 vlogging compact, the radically minimalist Sigma BF, and Sony's monster 400-800mm super-telephoto zoom lens.
We've already had hands-on time with some of this gear, but it will be interesting to see which cameras and lenses draw the biggest crowds, and we're hoping to find some lesser-known treats.
This is the ideal place for the likes of third-party lens manufacturers to showcvase their latest optics, such as Cosina / Voigtlander. Without further ado, let's dive in!
Sony unveils its first lens with a massive 800mm reach – and it could be a dream optic for wildlife photography
Flagship Panasonic Lumix S1R II unveiled: here's why the 8K hybrid beats its Sony, Canon and Nikon rivals for video