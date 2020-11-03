LG CX OLED drops in price again, as Black Friday TV deals begin

The LG CX OLED is one of the best OLED TVs we've had the pleasure of reviewing this year – and it's just got another price cut at the start of this year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events.

You can now nab this excellent 4K OLED for just $1,399 at a 55-inch size, which is a good $400 cheaper than its RRP at the time of review. We'd previously seen a $300 discount in October, but it seems that LG isn't done lowering the price on its flagship 2020 set.

OLED TVs are still expensive, of course, but the continual price drops seen on the LG CX will certainly bring it within reach of more shoppers.

The LG CX packs in a beautiful OLED panel, with deep black, excellent brightness control, and a contrast ratio to die for. There's a little bit more punch to the color on some other OLEDs too, due to LG's distinct processing – and the webOS smart TV platform means it'll be more a pleasure than a chore to navigate the TV's many apps and services.

LG CX OLED 55-inch TV: $1,799 $1,399 at Best Buy

Save on LG's flagship 4K OLED TV with this great deal. The CX range has best-in-class image quality, has Alexa built in, as well as all the smart TV apps you could wish for: Netflix, Apple TV, Disney+ and many, many more. It's also perfect for PS5 and Xbox Series X with HDMI 2.1, a 120Hz refresh rate, and VRR.

LG CX OLED 55-inch TV: $1,799 $1,396 at Amazon

The LG CX OLED is quite simply one of the best TVs that money can buy right now. Its 4K OLED panel means that you get fantastic contrast, perfect blacks, and amazing colour reproduction. It supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, which are quickly becoming the industry standards for HDR picture content and high-resolution audio – ideal for viewing compatible content from Netflix, Apple TV, and Disney Plus.

It also has the latest in HDMI tech, with four HDMI 2.1 inputs. This basically means it can display content at up to 4K 120hz, with a variable refresh rate, which is exactly what the PS5 and Xbox Series X can do, as well as the latest graphics cards from Nvidia and AMD.

If you're after something cheaper, too, there's a step-down model called the LG BX that might be worth checking out.

