Lenovo's latest concept is a flexible laptop with a screen you can bend

We all want a laptop that can bend, right? Yeah, probably not, but that didn't stop Lenovo from conjuring one up.

The electronics firm unveiled a concept for a flexible ThinkPad laptop at an event in New York today. The device, which again is only a concept, has a conjoined keyboard, stylus support, no hinge and did we mention a screen that folds in on itself?

Lenovo's flexible laptop will rely heavily on voice commands and be built using "advanced materials" and "new screen technologies." What those materials and technologies are exactly, Lenovo didn't say.

What's more, the laptop concept will also be "always connected, always on," work with multiple input methods and rely on what sounds like artificial intelligence to feed you information you need to know, when you need to know it.

A foldable PC? Maybe someday. Just a concept for now. #LenovoTransform pic.twitter.com/UIq1qpaSwjJune 20, 2017

This isn't the first time Lenovo has dabbled in ductile devices. Last year, it showed off a smartphone concept that bends over your wrist like a bracelet and still manages to stay on. Lenovo also unveiled a tablet that folds in two to look like a book.

It could be years before Lenovo's flexible laptop becomes a reality - and even that's a stretch - but there are companies working on making flexible devices viable consumer products.

Samsung is rumored to be developing a flexible phone many refer to as the Galaxy X, though it may not launch until 2019. LG is also working on flexible OLED displays that could be used in a number of products.

For Lenovo's part, it's great it's thinking outside the box and showing what could be possible as technology becomes more advanced. The "foldable PC" could even be the eventual evolution of the Lenovo Yoga Book, a device that's pretty far out on its own right.

Via The Verge