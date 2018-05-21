Lend and borrow items in Dubai with the tnerit app

If you’ve ever found yourself needing something for a short while and wished you could borrow it instead of buying it brand new, then you’re in luck.

Newly launched online rental marketplace ‘tnerit’ aims to connect Dubai residents with each other to lend and borrow a variety of things. From BBQ equipment to a trusty digital camera, the app allows you to browse what’s currently on offer as well as list your own items for people to borrow.

Lenders can list their items and apply a price to them, while borrowers benefit from paying a much smaller amount to borrow an item rather than buying it brand new.

Categories currently available on the app include: Electronics, Home Garden & DIY, Holiday & Travel, Toys, Games, Hobbies & Party Supplies, Sports & Fitness, Appliances, Apparel, Music & Musical Instruments, and Books.

tnerit is currently only available for users in Dubai, and is accessible via the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. The company plans to make the app available in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in 2019.