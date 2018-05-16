Best Food Delivery Apps in the UAE

If you’re not a fan of cooking or you just don’t seem to have the time to regularly whip up a personal feast for yourself, the miracle of food delivery can be a lifesaver.

Whether it’s for a weekend indulgence, late nights at the office, or a Netflix party with friends, getting food delivered to you has never been more satisfying or easy- thanks to many of the great food delivery apps..

So if you’re hankering for a hot dog, craving for some cannelloni, or drooling over dim sum, these are the best food delivery apps for the UAE – make sure you download them today!

Deliveroo

Deliveroo is great for when you just need quick recommendations about what to order. Need to throw a quick pizza party? Or want a lunch deal under AED 25? The app often runs these kind of quick promotions, which are great if you usually take ages to decide what to order. And because Deliveroo is a global brand, you’ll be able to use the service in other countries where Deliveroo operates. (Download iOS or Android)

Zomato

With an excellent selection of both new and recognizable restaurants, Zomato has got to be one of the most popular food delivery apps around. With a huge community of user reviews, you can easily decide which restaurants and menu items are the best before placing your order. And if you’re lucky enough to have Zomato Gold, you can get special offers on your order as well. (Download iOS or Android)

Talabat

Certainly one of the older food ordering services in the region, Talabat has plenty of offers as well. You’ll find popular fast-food chains and small coffee shops aplenty, which is great for when you’re looking more for a quick bite to eat than a five-star meal. (Download iOS or Android)

Uber Eats

If you can call for a car, why not dinner as well? Uber Eats does exactly that, with a good selection of restaurants to order from. Like Deliveroo, Uber Eats operates its own network of drivers, and you can also continue to use the app in countries where the service operates. (Download iOS or Android)

Eat Clean ME

For healthier food options, Eat Clean lets you order food from a network of partner restaurants that’s packed with nutrition. You can choose to order healthy salads, wraps, juices, and much more – all delivered to you in a few easy taps. It’s great for moments when you want to opt for healthier food choices, and there are vegan, gluten-free, and Paleo choices available. (Download iOS or Android)

Spoonfed

A newcomer to the food delivery space, Spoonfed aims to fill a niche that other delivery apps don’t quite fulfill. It offers delivery anywhere in Dubai from some of Karama’s most popular cafeterias and restaurants, which might not be popular enough to warrant being on other delivery apps. Just choose which eatery you’d like to order from, add your selection to your cart, and your food will makes its way across to you. It’s a great way to discover many of the great food gems in one of the oldest parts of Dubai. (Download iOS or Android)