Latest Fitbit update brings Arabic notifications to Sense and Versa 3

Fitbit has announced that its latest OS update will be rolling out to its Sense and Versa 3 products.

OS 5.2 brings with it support for new languages including Arabic, which will work for all on-device alerts and messages. SpO2 tracking is also being introduced, which will allow you to see your nightly average and trends from the past week in the on-wrist Today dashboard.

Heart rate notifications is also being rolled out, which allows you to set a minimum and maximum heart rate threshold. One set, your Versa 3 can detect and send a notification if your heart rate is outside of your set heart rate thresholds. If you receive a notification, you can also take a survey in the Fitbit app to help you better understand what’s going on.

Google Assistant will also be available in supported countries, allowing you to quickly set alarms using your voice, or even ask about your sleep quality from the night before or overall fitness levels. There are also easier ways to customize or change your watch face without leaving the main screen, as well as new on-wrist celebrations as you hit your various fitness goals throughout the day.