Late Cyber Monday deal knocks $250 off a HP Chromebook at Best Buy

HP has a great selection of Chromebooks, especially if you're planning on using one for college work, and this one is no different at Best Buy, as part of this year's (still-running) Cyber Monday deals.
The retailer has knocked off a significant $250 from the price of the Chromebook in the US, meaning you can now pick up the HP 11-inch touchscreen Chromebook for $349.
If you're in the market for a cheap but useful Chromebook this sales season, we suggest acting fast in case stock runs out. Incidentally, we're also live-blogging the state of laptops, including Chromebooks right now on the site, so keep checking if you have an eye on a Chromebook.
Today's best HP Chromebook deal
HP Chromebook:
$599.99 $349.99 at Best Buy
Save $250 - If you're looking for a device that can surf the web, play some games and watch some streaming content, this is a great pick for all three.
As it runs ChromeOS, you can access Google's apps right away, and if you have a Youtube account, you'll be able to access your subscriptions easily. This tablet can also detach from the keyboard and mouse peripheral, so you can switch between work and watch mode whenever you like.
However, if you're after a potentially cheaper product from a different Chromebook manufacturer, we're keeping tabs on all the latest Cyber Monday Chromebook deals, as well as the biggest and best Cyber Monday deals in general.
More Cyber Monday Chromebook deals
Google Pixelbook Go (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD) |
$849 $722 at Amazon
Save $127 - This Intel Core i5-powered Google Pixelbook Go features 8GB RAM and an 128GB SSD, making it one of the better configurations of the best Chromebook available, now 15% off retail with this early Black Friday Chromebook deal from Amazon.
Google Pixelbook Go (Core i5, 16GB RAM, 128GB SSD) |
$999 $849 at Amazon
Save $150 - This Google Pixelbook Go is easily one of the most powerful Chromebooks on the market, thanks to its Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, 128GB SSD, and 13.3-inch 1080p display. This configuration doesn't go on sale very often, so 5% off its MSRP is definitely better than the full retail price we're used to seeing.
Acer 311 Chromebook, 11.6-inch Touchscreen, Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC Storage |
$269 $139 at Staples
Save $130 - If you're looking to score a good Chromebook for cheap, check out the Acer 311 11.6-inch touchscreen Chromebook over at Staples right now for 48% off retail.
