Kodak Matrix QLED TVs now in India - They are priced attractively

QLED Google TVs are arriving in India in a big way. And many of them are taking the same route. We saw the French brand Thomson and the German brand Blaupunkt announce their QLED TV series in India over the last few days. Both of them are incidentally are coming to India through the same contract manufacturer Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL).

Now the same TV-maker is bringing another brand's QLED Google TV series to India. Kodak TV, which hitherto had made only Android TVs is transitioning to Google TV platform. It is launching a new line of models in its Matrix QLED series. As with Thomson and Blaupunkt, Kodak too is coming up with three models, all of them priced conservatively for QLED series. And the entire series will be part of the make-in-India initiative.

Kodak QLED Matrix TVs: Features, price and availability

(Image credit: Kodak)

Kodak Matrix series QLED TVs have Dolby certifications for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. Additionally, they come with improved sound with DTS TruSurround sound, a QLED 4K display with 1.1 billion colours, Dolby MS12, HDR 10+ with 2GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

With an integrated Google Assistant, the Kodak TVs offer a large screen for Chromecast video meetings, documents and built-in apps, such as YouTube Learning and Google classroom, assisting in learning and upgradation. Customers can also cast photos, videos, music, and other content. The QLED variants are also loaded with features such as an MT9062 processor, Google TV, and multiple connectivity options with USB 2.0, HDMI 3 (ARC, CEC) and Bluetooth Dual Band 2.4 + 5 GHz that has a user-friendly remote control, the company said.

With a bezel-less and Airslim design and a sound output of 40 Watts with Dolby Audio box speakers, the TVs have over 10,000 Plus Apps and Games. The voice-enabled remote control with Google Assistant has been designed in India, with dedicated hotkeys that lets the user choose their favourite application from Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube.

Google TV comes with various enhanced features such as support for multiple adult and child user profiles, manual and voice controls for smart home devices, and a personalized home screen for each user. It comprises a massive selection of smart TV apps. A strong focus has been laid on personalized content. Viewers are also enabled to save their movies and TV series to their profiles on their phones. In addition to these, the Google TV app can be used to control the television unit and there are smart home controls for lights and cameras.

(Image credit: Kodak )

These new variants will provide a cinematic experience at 4K prices with QLED TV offered by Kodak, being the first to offer this technology within this price range in order to make the technology accessible to a larger segment of consumers.

Matrix QLED TVs will be available in three sizes: 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch, with prices prices Rs 33,999, Rs Rs 40,999 and Rs 59,999 respectively. Then again, like with Thomson and Blaupunkt, Kodak's new QLED TVs will be available on Flipkart (opens in new tab) during Big Billion Days Sale as BBD Specials.

The TVs also enjoy 5% cashback offer if bought on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. There are also some bitcoin and Byjus online tuitions thrown in as special freebies along with the purchase. The TVs would cost more once the offer period ends. The sale date would be known soon.