Jensen's Kitchen was a lie: Nvidia reveals GTC 2021 keynote nearly 100% fake

Nothing is real and anything is possible – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's iconic kitchen, where he presented three pandemic-era keynote addresses in 2020 and 2021, was almost entirely fake – including Huang himself – during the company's GTC 2021 keynote earlier this year.

The virtual presentation was cooked up using something called Nvidia Omniverse, a multidisciplinary collaboration tool for creating 3D virtual workspaces. For an annual keynote address known for impressive technical displays, this one certainly delivered.

Most viewers had no idea they hadn't seen the real Huang speaking from his real kitchen until a new documentary by Nvidia was released that detailed the efforts that went into making that presentation.

The news comes as a shock to just about everyone in the industry, given that the virtual presentation in April 2021 raised no suspicions among the tens of thousands of industry professionals and press who covered the event. Nvidia's Omniverse was that good at recreating what has become a very familiar scene.

Even the virtual Huang, decked out in his trademark black leather jacket, sailed right past the uncanny valley during the presentation without anyone catching on – a truly incredible feat.

Just at the computer graphics conference SIGGRAPH 2021, Nvidia revealed through a documentary that April’s press conference was a “fake” one. In the screen, Jensen Huang’s kitchen, his leather clothes, even his expressions, movements, hair... are all synthetic#NVIDIA #SIGGRAPH pic.twitter.com/fyrb8wgCYaAugust 12, 2021 See more