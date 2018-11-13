JBL launches its premium PartyBox Bluetooth speakers in India

JBL unveiled its newest musical accompaniments, the PartyBox 200 and the PartyBox 300 speakers, at a high-profile launch party in Bangalore on Tuesday.

The speakers feature Bluetooth connectivity to play music wirelessly using smartphones and tablets, a USB input option for thumb drives and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Both speakers come with two 6.5-inch woofers and three 2.5-inch tweeters and are compatible with mics and guitars. Using the built-in light feature users can also choose one of three lighting options- Meter, Pulse and Party.

Users can also wirelessly connect up to two PartyBox speakers using True Wireless Stereo via Bluetooth, or wired via one RCA port to another.

The PartyBox 200 and PartyBox 300 are powered by a 12V DC power source while in use. They are also portable, and the Partybox 300 comes with a rechargeable 10000mAh battery which provides up to 18 hours playback.

“I love that my JBL PartyBox combines JBL Signature Sound with stylish lighting, and the speaker’s bass brings my personal parties to life.’’ Priyanka Chopra

Pricing and availability

The JBL PartyBox 200 is priced at INR 32,499, while the PartyBox 300 is priced at INR 35,999. Both are available at JBL.com, and at other online and offline retail stores, including 350 Samsung brand stores across the country.