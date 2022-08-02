JBL launches its first Endurance series TWS earbuds in India

Audio player loading…

JBL has unveiled its latest TWS earbuds under the Endurance line of audio products. The company has launched the JBL Endurance Race in India at Rs 5,999. It retails on the company’s online store as well as on Amazon and Flipkart.

The JBL Endurance Race is a budget TWS earbud that comes in a compact form factor. It’s suitable for anyone who is into intensive sports activities and likes to listen to music during their workout sessions. Unlike the rest of the Endurance series , this is the first TWS earbuds in the lineup. The company’s previous Endurance Dive wireless headphones were bulkier and had a wired connection for each earbud.

In terms of design, the JBL Endurance Race comes with a matte black plastic case with a single white LED indicator. Both the earbuds sport the JBL logo on a glossy finish and come with rubber secure tips loops for a perfect fit. The charging pins are located just above the earbuds.

JBL Endurance Race TWS earbuds' features

The JBL Endurance Race TWS Earbuds come with a 6mm audio driver with an impedance rating of 16Ω. The TWS earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity. It also features beamforming microphones on each of the earbuds to improve call quality. They also support Ambient Aware which works similar to transparency mode on the AirPods Pro. And if you wish to speak to someone without having to take off the earbuds, the TalkThru feature will come in handy.

All of the above features can be activated in the JBL Headphones app. You can also customize the equaliser to your preference through the app. The earbuds also get touch capacitive controls for music playback and to invoke either Google Assistant or Alexa.

The JBL Endurance Race TWS earbuds are rated for IPX67 water and dust resistance. The earbuds provide a total playback time of up to 30 hours. A 10-minute quick charge also provides up to 10 hours of playback. The TWS earbuds can be charged via a Type-C port.

The TWS earbuds from JBL come not just with ear tips of 3 different sizes but also allow users to customize the fit of the earbuds too. You can choose between 2 different sizes for the secure tip enhancers too and these come in the box.