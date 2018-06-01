How to watch Wales vs South Africa: live stream the rugby union from anywhere

Wales are all set to take on the mighty Springboks of South Africa as they meet on the rugby field this Saturday June 2 at the RFK Stadium in Washington DC, USA. And you can sit back and watch a live stream of Wales vs South Africa absolutely free.

Wales vs South Africa rugby - where and when Wales take on South Africa's Springboks at the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium in Washington DC, USA. This is a rare special event, the first rugby game of its kind in that stadium. The game is due to kick-off on Saturday June 2 at 10pm BST, 5pm ET, 2pm PT, 7AM AEST Sunday morning, and 9pm in the evening Johannesburg time.

This will be the second time ever that Wales and South Africa have faced each other at a neutral ground. Previously they played, in 1998, at London's Wembley Stadium where the Springboks won 28-20.

Warren Gatland's Welsh squad have been hard at training for the clash which will be captained by Ellis Jenkins. In fact they've even been training on the US navy base where the team proved popular with the naval students. This is a one-off test match for the two sides and will be the first professional rugby match held at the 45,423 capacity ground.

The Springbok team is set to be a young one with seven debutants in the squad. Wales have won their last two encounters and so the South Africans will be looking for revenge.

Here's how you can enjoy all the rugby union action live and for free with our guide to streaming the Test Match.

How to live stream Wales vs South Africa in the UK for free

Great news! All the Wales vs South Africa action will be shown live on Channel 4 in the UK. That means you can watch it for free on your TV when it kicks-off at 10PM BST.

Alternatively you can access the action live via the All 4 online platform or through a third-party online streaming TV service such as TVPlayer.com. This means you can catch the match on TV, computer, tablet and smartphone for free if you're in the UK.

How to live stream Wales vs South Africa for free anywhere else in the world

If you're outside the UK and try to start streaming the rugby on All4, you'll soon discover that you can't as it is location restricted. But there's a way you can watch for free anyway. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's in the UK. That way you can enjoy the free coverage without having to pay your local broadcaster or find an illegal stream.

It's really easy to get started with a VPN - here's how to do it:

1. Download and install a VPN

1. Download and install a VPN

If you don't have easy access to watch the rugby online in your country, the best way to watch it for free is to download and install a VPN. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose UK if you want to stream Wales vs South Africa on TVPlayer using the link below.

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

TVPlayer.com is a very handy little website that hosts all of the UK's freeview channels on one handy website. It's free to use, completely legal and doesn't require any registration of details like some other online streaming services do. Just a word of note though, one or two sporting events recently have been unavailable on TVPlayer.com. We don't suspect this will be the case with the rugby, but if it is then just head to another local broadcaster to tune in.

How to live stream the Wales vs South Africa action in the North America

Since all the action is happening on US soil it's ideal timing for watching the game which kicks off at the local time of 5pm ET.

If you don't manage to get tickets to see the action you can still watch live. Either sign up and watch it streamed via Florugby.com or get yourself a VPN so you appear to be in the UK where Channel 4 is airing all the action live.

How to watch the Wales vs South Africa rugby union in South Africa

Despite being South Africa's own Springboks that'll be playing at the heart of the action, residents in the Joberg timezone will have to wait until 9PM to catch the game.

You can get a VPN to watch the match online via a TVPlayer.com or sign up to Florugby.com and enjoy it all there.

How to live stream Wales vs South Africa in Australia

Australia doesn't have a dedicated feed for the game but anyone who's interested in getting up at 7AM AEST to watch it live, you have options.

You can sign up to Florugby.com to watch online or get yourself a VPN so you appear to be UK based, allowing you to watch all the action through TVPlayer.com or equivalent that shows Channel 4.

Images courtesy of wru.co.uk