Honor is coming back to the Indian market - Honor Pad 8 teased on Flipkart

Honor, the previous Huawei sub-brand, is returning to the Indian market. Flipkart has teased the upcoming Honor Pad 8 Android tablet and seemingly did so without any announcement from Honor itself.

Flipkart had listed Honor Pad 8 as an upcoming launch and had a dedicated page for the tablet on its website (opens in new tab) and app. The webpage has now been taken down from the website, while it remains accessible from the Flipkart app.

The tablet is also listed on the Honor India website (opens in new tab), and let us take a look at the upcoming tablet from Honor.

Honor Pad 8: Key features and specifications

(Image credit: Honor)

Honor Pad 8 comes with a 12-inch 2K LCD and a 60Hz panel. Honor boasts an 87% screen-to-body ratio on the tablet. The display is aided by an eight-speaker setup, which the brand says comes with four treble and four bass audio units for a more immersive audio experience. It also supports DTS:X Ultra and HONOR Histen full audio adjustment.

The tablet is powered by Snapdragon 680 SoC, which also powers the recently launched tablets like Oppo Pad Air and Moto Tab G62. It is also one of the most used chipsets in the under Rs. 15,000 segment of smartphones. It is powerful enough for a tablet for normal use if you’re not into heavy gaming.

There is a 5MP camera on the back and a 5MP one on the front. The tablet is backed by a 7,250mAh battery, comes with 22.5W fast charging, and supports 5W reverse charging.

Honor products come with Google support, unlike Huawei, its previous parent. Honor separated from Huawei, which made it possible to get GMS support.

Are the Honor phones also coming?

Honor India's social media handles have been silent since March 29 last year. Only Flipkart has revealed any information about the launch of the device, which makes us think that this might only be a limited comeback. It is unclear why Flipkart deleted the listing for the tablet on its website and not from the app.

If Honor is genuinely making a comeback to the Indian market, it should bring smartphones too. Honor has recently launched some great smartphones with the Honor 70 series. It would be a pleasure to see these phones in the Indian market.

We don't have an official word from the company regarding this tablet and its availability in India.