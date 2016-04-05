Guess what, HBO and Showtime? Starz has a streaming service, too

Two years after hinting that it's looking into ditching cable bundle exclusivity, Starz has today joined a growing number of other premium cable networks in launching its own standalone subscription streaming service.

With a monthly fee of $8.99, Starz's new streaming service is cheaper than HBO and Showtime's offerings (which are priced at $14.99 [£9.50] and $10.99 per month, respectively), putting it more in line with Netflix and Hulu.

"Our programing will now be more widely available to the 20 million broadband-only homes of cord nevers, cord cutters and cord shavers," said Starz CEO Chris Albrecht.

Jumping on the streaming bandwagon

This isn't the cable network's first move toward a streaming service, as last year, Amazon began offering Starz as an add-on to Prime customers at the same monthly price as the network's new streaming service.

Existing Starz customers (through cable, satellite or other providers) will have free access to the streaming app (which is available for iOS and Android), but will be required to authenticate their account at sign up.

Starz plans to make all of its original content available through the app, along with movies including Avengers: Age of Ultron and Star Wars: The Force Awakens later this year.

It will also be offering the first episode of the second season of its popular Outlander series on April 7 through the streaming service, two days before its premiere on standard cable.

Via Variety