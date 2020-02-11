Here's where you can get the Samsung Galaxy S20 and how much it'll cost you

The new Samsung Galaxy S20 has launched today at the Samsung Unpacked event, and it will be available from all the major carriers in the US.

You'll be able to get your hands on all three devices March 6, beating out the UK, where shoppers will have to wait a week until March 13 for the phone to launch. If you want to ensure you can get it at launch, you'll want to take advantage of the pre-order window, which begins February 21.

The most affordable model will be the Galaxy S20, which retails for $999 with 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. Jumping up to the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus with the same storage and memory, you'll pay $1,199. For $1,349, you can increase the S20 Plus storage to 512GB. Of course, you also have the option of more affordably expanding the storage using a microSD card instead.

Prices go a lot higher for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. It starts at $1,399 for a 128GB model with 12GB of RAM. But, it can go higher for the 512GB model with a stunning 16GB of RAM, which will go for $1,699.

Here's what else we know about Galaxy S20 prices from carriers:

Verizon Samsung Galaxy S20 prices and deals:

As is typical for Verizon, the carrier has installment plans that cut up the price of the phone over the course of 24 months. Not all the phones are available on the general launch date of March 6 - and it's because of 5G.

To be clear, all three phones connect to 5G. But only the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra connect to mmWave, which Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband currently uses. You'll be able to preorder either of those on February 21 and pick them up in Verizon stores or online on March 6.

Both those phones are also compatible with sub-6 5G; the standard Samsung Galaxy S20, however, is only compatible with those lower-frequency networks. So once Verizon's just-now-confirmed-at-Unpacked lower-frequency 5G network goes live later in the year, a version of the S20 keyed to the network will be released in Q2 2020.

BOGO discounts are also common for Verizon Wireless deals, but it may just offer a reduced price on a second phone rather than a fully free device.

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G (6.9-inch) starts at $58.33 a month for 24 months ($1,399 retail)

Galaxy S20+ 5G (6.7-inch) starts at $49.99 a month for 24 months ($1,199 retail)

Q2 2020: Galaxy S20 5G (6.2-inch) starts at $41.66 a month for 24 months ($999 retail)

While it doesn't seem like Verizon is offering any special trade-in deals this time, it will give $200 in credit to consumers who preorder an S20 Plus or S20 Ultra.

Visible, an carrier that operates on Verizon's network, will also offer the Galaxy S20 for $984 and the Galaxy S20 Plus for $1,176. But, as far as we know, you won't be able to take advantage of the 5G connectivity through Visible.

AT&T Samsung Galaxy S20 prices and deals:

AT&T is offering the Galaxy S20 with support for its 5G network. The entry-level S20 will support its sub-6GHz 5G network, while the S20 Plus and Ultra will both support the sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G networks from AT&T. AT&T will offer the phones on 30-month installment plans, which brings the prices of each phone to the following:

Galaxy S20 5G: $33.34 per month for 30 months ($1,000 full price)

Galaxy S20+ 5G: $40 per month for 30 months ($1,200 full price)

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G: $46.67 per month for 30 months. ($1,400 full price)

If you order a new Galaxy S20 or S20 Plus from AT&T on an installment plan, port a line, trade-in an eligble phone, and get an Unlimited Extra or Unlimited Elite plan, AT&T will reduce the price. The Galaxy S20 would be free with that deal, and the S20 Ultra would cost $200.

Sprint Samsung Galaxy S20 prices and deals:

We haven't received pricing info from Sprint yet. They carrier will likely offer discounts for new customers and allow for 18-month leases that let you pay for only a portion of the device. Then, if you're ready to upgrade to a new phone in 18 months, you can trade it back in. Alternatively, you can pay off the remaining value of the phone and keep it at the end of the lease.

T-Mobile Samsung Galaxy S20 prices and deals:

T-Mobile also has yet to provide us with any pricing details on the Galaxy S20. We expect 24-month installment plans to be available. We'd also expect some discounts for customers signing up for unlimited data plans as an incentive to get users onto T-Mobile's new 5G network.