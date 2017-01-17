Grab Gears of War 4 for just £19.99 right now with this great gaming deal

Gears of War 4 was one of the top exclusives for the Xbox One last year, but if you didn't pick it up then you're back in luck. You'll be able to grab it now for the cheapest price we've seen so far.

Both Amazon UK and Game are selling Gears of War 4 on Xbox One for only £19.99. How long the deal will last is currently unclear, so be sure to grab it as soon as possible if you're in the mood for a blood-soaked shooter.

Gears of War 4 comes with all the monster grinding action you've become accustomed to in the series, but is set 25 years after the end of the last game.

The beloved Marcus Felix is retired now and instead you'll be playing as J.D. Fenix, his son, as he fights off a new enemy called the Swarm.

