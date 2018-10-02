Grab a free gift worth up to £219 with new Samsung phone deals from Tesco Mobile

If you're considering a new Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus, S8, S8 Plus or Note 9 deal then you might want to check out Tesco Mobile's latest promotion giving away a free gift worth up to £219.

This mobile phone deal - available only in October - offers three gift options with the handsets, including:

Samsung Gear 360 Camera (RRP £219)

AKG Y50BT On-ear Headphones (RRP £99.99)

Samsung Convertible Wireless Charger (RRP £79)

The most valuable of the three, the Samsung Gear 360 Camera, allows you to film in 3D, meaning you can create video that allows the viewer to look around as if they were really there. This works using a VR headset holding a smartphone and can be easily shared on YouTube.

These gifts can be yours if you sign-up to a smartphone contract on the above models from £27.49 per month (that's for the S8, for example) from Tesco Mobile. Head here to claim if this deal has got you tempted.

Tesco Mobile isn't limiting its deals to Samsung though as there are also double data deals for Apple iPhones throughout the autumn. A 36-month contract at £31.25 per month will get you an iPhone 7 with 20GB of data, 5000 minutes and 5000 texts. Or go for the newer iPhone 8 for £36.99 per month with the same data, calls and texts included.