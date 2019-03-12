Google teases its new game-streaming service ahead of March 19 keynote

It appears as though Google is finally going to unveil its game-streaming service.

The company has been ramping up for its Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2019 keynote on March 19, and has now released a teaser website that lets you sign up for more information.

What this tells us is that Google is putting a lot of effort behind its GDC presence. The company has 16 presentations at the conference on the first day alone and has confirmed that it will unveil more in a presentation on March 19.

If you missed it while it was in beta last year, Project Stream allowed you to play Assassin’s Creed Odyssey through a Chrome browser before the game came out.

Project Stream is expected to reemerge at this year’s GDC to compete with services like PlayStation Now from Sony as well as Project XCloud, which is expected to be the marquee feature of the next Xbox.