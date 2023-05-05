Google Pixel 7a video shows the phone off in full ahead of launch

The Google Pixel 7a has leaked an almost unprecedented amount at this point, as not only have units of the phone appeared for sale on eBay, but of course, now one of the buyers has released a detailed hands-on video of the device.

This comes from YouTuber Munchy (opens in new tab), and it reveals just about everything there is to know about the Pixel 7a, though given the extensive previous leaks it’s mostly stuff we’d already heard anyway.

According to Munchy, the Google Pixel 7a has a 1080 x 2400 screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 8GB of RAM, a Google Tensor G2 chipset, and a 4,300mAh battery. It apparently weighs 193g, and both the back and frame are said to feel like plastic, which would be one way Google could keep the cost down. The unit they have is apparently Arctic Blue, though it looks closer to white in most lighting.

The camera bump doesn’t stick out quite as much as on the Google Pixel 7, instead being more in line with the Pixel 6a. Other details include stereo speakers, an under-display fingerprint sensor, and support for both wired charging (at around 18-20W) and wireless charging, which they estimate is at around 5W, as we’ve heard elsewhere.

The camera includes both a wide and ultra-wide sensor on the rear, with support for shooting video in up to 4K quality at up to 60fps. The front camera also allows 4K shooting, but you can’t choose the frames per second, so it’s assumed to be locked at 30fps.

Both the main and ultra-wide cameras appear to shoot photos at 16MP. In the case of the main snapper, it’s probably pixel binning down from 64MP, as other leaks have said it has a 64MP camera. In the case of the ultra-wide we were only expecting a 12MP snapper, so it’s not clear what’s happening there.

Questionable specs

Other than the camera questions, it’s also worth noting that the 4,300mAh battery they mentioned would be smaller than expected, with an earlier leak pointing to a 4,400mAh one.

However, some of the details in this video might be wrong, as Munchy used the third-party Device Info HW (opens in new tab) app to reveal many of the phone’s specs, and noted that in at least one case this app is definitely wrong, as it mentions three rear cameras when there are only two.

So while we don’t particularly doubt the video and the physical design of the phone that’s shown, we would take some of these hardware details with a pinch of salt.

Still, we’ll officially know all the specs soon, as the Google Pixel 7a will almost certainly be unveiled at Google IO 2023 on May 10. TechRadar will be covering the launch in full, so check back here then for all the details – along with information on the Google Pixel Fold and Google Pixel Tablet, which are also expected to make an appearance.