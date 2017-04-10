The Google Pixel 2 may have a curved display

Google may be planning to put curved screens on its next flagships, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

A new report from South Korea’s Electronic Times says Google is offering to invest in LG's screen manufacturing business, LG Display Company, to the tune of $880 million in order to have access to a supply of flexible OLED screens.

Curvy Pixels

Several phone makers are either producing or planning to produce curved-screen handsets, with Samsung adopting the feature for its new Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus flagships.

Rumors suggest Apple is also looking at a curved screen display for the next iPhone, with the company reportedly making a deal for 70 million panels from Samsung.

LG Display Company is still considering Google's proposal, so there's no guarantee Google will be able to secure a supply of curved screens via this route.

And even if it ties up the deal it may be too late to get the curved screens on its next phones – it’s expected that Google will release a Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL a year after the original phones were announced in October 2016, so time is running out.