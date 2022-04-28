Google is making it easier to remove your personal details from Search

Audio player loading…

Google has announced an update for Search that aims to make it easier for people to remove identity information (physical addresses, phone numbers, emails, and so on) that appears in results without consent.

"The availability of personal contact information online can be jarring – and it can be used in harmful ways, including for unwanted direct contact or even physical harm," the company said. "And people have given us feedback that they would like the ability to remove this type of information from Search in some cases."

The new features are an expansion of Google's long-standing Right to be Forgotten policies, prompted by the EU, which allow for the removal of information (such as criminal convictions) under certain circumstances.

If someone is involved in an incident that makes the news, for example as a teenager, that story can follow them around for the rest of their lives when anyone Googles them.

In some ways, the latest changes by Google are for clearer situations, like when personal, identifying information is posted by a third-party without consent.

Google also recently rolled out a policy to let under-18s remove images from Google Search results.

A difficult situation

Cataloging the entire web is, indisputably, a value service. There is a reason that Google is one of the core services in the everyday lives of netizens.

However, while the SEO industry has attempted to make a science out of search, the scale of the Google Search operation means the wrong information is going to be served up on occasion, which is definitely the case for unauthorized personal information.

Google's changes are undoubtedly a positive step towards helping people regain some level of privacy.

"Maximizing access to information while empowering people to be in control of their sensitive, personally identifiable information is a critical balance to strike," said Google. "We believe these updates are an important step to deliver on that goal and give people the tools they need to protect their safety and privacy online."