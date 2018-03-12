Google allows manufacturers to add third-party commands to the Assistant

Google’s AI-based virtual assistant just added another skill up its sleeve. Google Assistant now has third-party app support to make the app more relevant and useful. As of now, Google Assistant can only perform tasks based on universal commands like providing weather updates, text or call, turning services on/off, playing songs and much more.

Despite having support for many third party partner apps, the support for complex commands on Google Assistant was missing. Developers can now integrate custom commands while adding Assistant support for a specific device.

To put things into perspective, Google suggests that an oven manufacturer could use this ability to program voice controls for specific settings, like set the oven to convection and preheat to 350 degrees". This will allow developers to integrate and explore the full-potential of their products, they can turn a regular appliance into a smart appliance, simply by adding Google Assistant and desired hardware support.

In a nutshell, if you want support for a device or service on Google Assistant, you won’t have to wait for Google to roll out direct support, and developers can begin integration from their end instead. Not just appliances and gadgets, but it will also aid the automobiles to have better voice controls using Google Assistant.

Furthermore, Google Assistant gets better media playback features (Alexa-like) on smart speakers and Android smartphones. Similar to Alexa, speakers powered by Google Assistant will get features like interactive stories, news briefing, TV shows clips, and more.

Netflix was the first to introduce third-party support to their service. It lets users cast Netflix shows and movies to a nearby Chromecast without a hassle. The list was further elongated with the addition of 51 more services later on. Some of the notable names include CNBC, Uber, Dominos, Quora, The Wall Street Journal and more.