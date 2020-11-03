Godfall PC specs look demanding – you’ll need 12GB of RAM for starters

Godfall’s PC specs have been revealed, and the action RPG hack-and-slash loot-fest – which is out on PC and PS5 very soon – calls for more than many gamers might have inside their machine with some components.

That said, the requirements aren’t hugely steep in some respects – at least not with the minimum hardware – but one major sticking point will be the stipulation for 12GB of RAM. And yes, that’s just to be able to run the game on minimum settings, so those many gamers who still have 8GB of RAM are going to need a memory upgrade if they want to get in on the action.

The minimum GPU is the RTX 1060 or RX 580, which isn’t much of an ask, thankfully, but the recommended requirements are considerably steeper, calling for a GTX 1080 Ti or RX 5700 XT, and 16GB of system RAM.

What isn’t made clear is what performance you’ll get with the minimum or recommended requirements, in terms of resolution, detail and frame rate. We can presume the minimum spec is for 1080p resolution, with lower detail settings, and perhaps 30 frames per second – or maybe 60 fps – but that’s just guesswork.

At any rate, here are the PC requirements for Godfall in full.

Godfall system requirements

Minimum

OS : Windows 10

: Windows 10 CPU : AMD Ryzen 5 1600 / Intel Core i5-6600

: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 / Intel Core i5-6600 RAM : 12GB

: 12GB GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580

Recommended

OS : Windows 10

: Windows 10 CPU : AMD Ryzen 5 3600 / Intel Core i7-8700

: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 / Intel Core i7-8700 RAM : 16GB

: 16GB GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

Note that the install size wasn’t mentioned. Godfall comes out on PC (and of course PS5) on November 12 (or November 19 in the UK and Europe). It’ll be an Epic Games Store exclusive to begin with on PC, and the game is live for pre-order now. Hopefully we can expect it to arrive on Steam and elsewhere soon enough down the line.

