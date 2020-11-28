Get Xbox Series X games for less in these early Cyber Monday deals

Xbox Series X consoles may be hard to get hold of these days, but for anyone lucky enough to already have one – or anyone who wants to prepare for the day they do – can make the most of some excellent Xbox Series X Cyber Monday deals on compatible games.

Amazon has slashed the price on a number of Xbox games, which will be compatible with either Xbox One or Xbox Series X. The multiplayer seafaring game Sea of Thieves is now just $19.99 after a massive $30 discount, for one, while Cyberpunk 2077 – still due to release December 10, don't worry – is just $49.94 instead of its usual $59.99 RRP.

With Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice also getting a price drop, it's a great time to buy a bunch of discounted Xbox games in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales period.

You'll be able to play any Xbox One games on the Xbox Series X, and the console's Smart Delivery system means you'll largely be able to get free upgrades of these flagship games when next-gen iterations launch if they haven't already.

Today's best Xbox Series X game deals

Assassin's Creed Valhalla | Xbox: $59.99 $49.94 at Amazon

Save $10 on this Viking stealth action game, set in an expansive open world with plenty appearances from a medieval Britain. Expect axes and hidden daggers in equal measure.

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice | Xbox: $29.99 $9.99 at Amazon

This harrowing "journey into myth and madness" follows a Celtic warrior fighting monsters and madness in the Viking age. Made in collaboration with neuroscientists to accurately depict psychosis, it's an interesting take on the genre that won't tread the same ground as Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Gears 5 | Xbox: $29.99 $9.99 at Amazon

The latest entry in the Gears of War franchise is permanently on Game Pass, but for those without the service this is a great cheap way to get mucked in.

Cyberpunk 2077 | Xbox: $59.99 $49.94 at Amazon

Save $10 on this hugely anticipated game from CD Projekt Red, the makes of The Witcher games. This time around, you're hustling in a dystopian future, complete with cybernetic augmentation and a host of imaginative technologies.

Sea of Thieves | Xbox: $49.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Sea of Thieves isn't a new game, but it is a fun one. You can sail the seas with your friends online, steering ships and finding loot just like a real pirate would. This Anniversary Edition packs in all the DLC released for the game since launch, too. Here's to piracy!

