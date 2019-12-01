Get a free Google Nest Mini with a Tile Sticker four pack and a year of Tile Premium

Always losing your keys or wallet? Then we have an exclusive Cyber Monday deal for you: buy a four pack of Tile Stickers and get a year of Tile Premium and a Google Nest Mini for free.

Tile Stickers are tiny devices that you can attach to your important stuff. If you misplace anything, you can locate it (and the Tile Sticker) via the Tile app, or by using the free Google Nest Mini smart speaker. Simply say "Hey Google, ring my..." then the name of the device, and you'll be able to easily located your lost gadget.

Plus, this deal also comes with a year's subscription to the Tile Premium service, which gives you location history, smart alerts and even free battery replacements, for full peace of mind.

Tile Sticker 4-Pack, Tile Premium, Google Nest Mini: $89.98 $74.98 at Tile

Get a four pack of Tile Stickers, plus a year of Tile Premium and a free Google Nest Mini with this exclusive deal. Perfect for anyone who is always misplacing their stuff.

View Deal

This is a great deal if you want an easy way to keep track of your wallet, keys and more, with the free Google Nest Mini allowing you to locate your lost items using just your voice.

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.