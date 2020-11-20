Get a customized photo calendar for $11 with Mixbook's latest 'Daily Flash Deal'

We'll come right out and say it - we think Mixbook is a fantastic service. It tops our best photo book service list, and is an equally impressive option for personalized gifts, cards and much more.

As part of its Black Friday savings bonanza, Mixbook is producing a special 'Daily Flash Deal' that's only available for 24 hours. And today, photo calendars are in the spotlight.

Friday's deal gets you a 11 x 8.5 photo calendar for a mere $11 with code GIFT4. That's terrific value for a customizable calendar that you can jam-pack with great memories and themed snaps for each month. With plenty of templates, Mixbook makes getting started easy. Then it's all about how creative you want to be...

Not interested in this daily deal? Don't fear, as Mixbook's general 50% offer is still available on everything else in its online store. As we say, that gives you scope to order your holiday cards, photo books, personalized mugs - the list goes on - all at half price when you use the special REVHLDY20 code.