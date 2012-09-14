Gamestation brand no more – combines with Game

Game retail has announced that it is canning the Gamestation brand, rebranding all its stores simply as Game.

Game acquired Gamestation back in 2007 for £74 million but since then the business has run into some difficulties, which put some suppliers off of giving the stores product.

With the likes of Nintendo, Electronic Arts and Capcom refusing to give the company any games to sell it swiftly went into administration but was bought by OpCapita a week later.

The new branding, according to Game, will roll out September and October and will see 122 Gamestations renamed, which means that there will now be a total of 341 Game stores in the UK.

Free Wi-Fi

In a bid to entice punters, Game is also rolling out free Wi-Fi in stores, in partnership with BT, and will be adding tablets and consoles into the stores to offer consumers a 'try before you buy' experience.

Speaking about the new Wi-fi boost, Andy Baker, CEO BT Wi-fi, said: "According to Ofcom 39 per cent of adults now have a smartphone and they're a crucial part of people's shopping habits, especially for gamers.

"We are delighted to add GAME's stores to the four million UK hotspots where our broadband customers already enjoy unlimited BT Wi-fi for free. In store wi-fi will give gamers access to all the information they need to buy there and then."

There will also be a new Game app and loyalty card scheme.

Martyn Gibbs, CEO Game Retail Ltd said about the rebrand: "The new Game will combine the best of both brands.

"For example, the gamestation trade-in proposition, 'We Won't Be Beaten On Trade-In', continues under the new unified brand and likewise the passionate and knowledgeable Gamestation store teams stay with us and continue to provide outstanding support and advice for all gamers."