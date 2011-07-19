Far Cry dev: PC version will be the best

The developer of Far Cry 3 has insisted that the PC version will be better despite the need for gaming companies to concentrate on making games playable on the key consoles.

James Keen, lead developer on FC3 for Ubisoft points out the obvious plus point of the PC - that it is now far more powerful beneath the bonnet than the likes of the Xbox and PS3, but admits that focus has to be on squeezing extra performance out of the console.

"The PC does have a lot more grunt under the hood - or it can have grunt - so there's a lot more that we can push there, Keen told videogamer.com.

Pushing on with consoles

"That doesn't mean to say, 'Let's only push PC and leave the consoles behind.' We will keep pushing to get as much out of the consoles as we possibly can," he added.

"That's why we're making no bones about this being on PC, and everything that goes along with that. There are going to be areas where the consoles aren't going to be able to push things as much as the PC can.

"So, there is going to be a difference, but as much as we can minimise that gap, we're certainly working as hard as we possibly can to do that."

In hardware terms, both the PS3 and the Xbox are now well behind the cutting edge that top end PCs can offer.

With the two console's lifecycles still not close to an end, the improvements from the people making the games come from learning how to get the most out of the hardware.

Via CVG