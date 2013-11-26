PS4 launch apps confirmed with iPlayer, Netflix and Lovefilm leading the way

While most new Sony PS4 buyers will be pre-occupied with games, rather than watching on-demand telly this weekend, the company has moved to confirm the official list of apps available on day one.

Ahead of the console's European release date on Friday, Sony has published a full list of UK-available apps, led by the BBC iPlayer and the two instant-streaming giants Lovefilm and Netflix.

The presence of the iPlayer is particularly significant given the BBC and Microsoft are seemingly struggling to come to terms on how it'll be integrated behind the Xbox Live paywall on the new Xbox One console.

Confirmation that Netflix is on board will also please PS4 fanciers as up until very recently, reports had suggested it wouldn't be up for grabs on day one.

Free to air

There will be 10 UK applications in total, with Demand 5, BBC News, BBC Sport, IGN and Vidzone joining the Sony Music Unlimited and Video Unlimited portals.

Contrary to the Xbox One's Xbox Live paywall, all of the PS4 apps available on launch day will be accessible without subscribing to PlayStation Plus.

As yet, there's no sign of staple apps like Sky Go, Now TV, 4oD and ITV Player, but Sony says more apps are coming next spring, including TuneIn Radio, Game One and MUBI.

Via Inquirer