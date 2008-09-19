Acer launches Eee Box rival, featuring Blu-ray

[UPDATE: Price and release date on a Blu-ray enabled version with 1TB hard drive is still to be confirmed, though Acer assures TechRadar that the machine will be available from Comet at 'some point in Q4' so we will be sure to update you with that information as soon as it's made available.]

Acer's new Aspire X3200 mini desktop PC is clearly plumping for the same market as ASUS' diminutive Eee Box.

If you work at home and want a desktop PC that doesn't look too out of place on the kitchen table, then you may well be in the market for one of these (leaving the nigglingly obvious question of 'laptop?' aside for now…)

1 terabyte, Blu-ray drive

The X3200 packs in an AMD Phenom quad-core processor, NVIDIA GeForce 8200 chip and up to 4GB of DDR2 memory, with, most impressively, up to a whopping 1TB of SATA hard disk drive.

For movie buffs, the Aspire X3200 also has a Blu-ray drive, HDMI output and 5.1 channel surround sound, with Dolby Home Theater technology.

TechRadar awaits confirmation from Acer on release date and price on this miniature PC wonder.