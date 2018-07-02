From drones to robo-buses, your daily commute could be about to change

The world of mass urban transit is about to get more exciting. Credit: Lilium

Congestion is everywhere, and it's getting worse. Every time there’s a new commuter train service, it fills up with passengers. Roads are expensively widened, only to host wider traffic queues at peak times. Cue, delays, chaos, wasted time and frustration.

Cue technology, which is reaching a critical point where some drastic and highly impressive tech solutions could soon attempt to solve commuting delays. Think autonomous drones, talking buses, pods sucked down vacuum tubes at incredible speeds and, yes, flying cars. Underground and overground, your commute could soon be about to change forever.…