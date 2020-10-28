Fresh Black Friday deals on Philips Sonicare toothbrushes - get 40% off

If you've never experienced the feeling of electric toothbrush-clean teeth, then you've been missing out. It's like having your teeth professionally cleaned after a visit to the dentist. And if the price of an electric toothbrush has put you off from upgrading in the past — and they are kinda pricy — then this deal is worth looking at.

Amazon has 40% off some of the best rechargeable electric toothbrushes money can buy in its Holiday Dash sale — the Philips Sonicare range. The Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 is now a shade under $60, a tidy saving of $40; while the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6500 is on sale for just $89.95, saving you a massive $60. It's also available in five colors: white, black, navy blue, deep purple, and pink.

Although the official Amazon Black Friday sale is some way off, that hasn't stopped early Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals dropping on Amazon.

You'll have to be quick though, as these deals end October 29 at 3 am EST.

Not in the US? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6500 rechargeable electric toothbrush (white): $149.99 $89.95 at Amazon

Save over $60 on this quality electric toothbrush from Philips. Features a pressure sensor, which lets you know if you're brushing too hard, an alert to remind you to replace the brush head, and timer to ensure you clean for the recommended amount of time. Also comes with a charging travel case and extra brush head. (Four other colors are available: Black, Navy Blue, Pink and deep Purple.) Deal ends: October 29 at 3 am EST

View Deal

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 rechargeable electric toothbrush (black): $99.99 $59.95 at Amazon

Save over $40 on this Philips electric toothbrush. Features three brush modes: Clean, White, and Gum Care, a pressure sensor which warns you if you're cleaning to hard, and a timer to help you clean for the recommended amount of time. Deal ends: October 29 at 3 am EST

View Deal

More Philips Sonicare deals

Looking for more Philips Sonicare deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.