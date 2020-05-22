Forget the Days of Play sale, you can grab PS Plus deals for 50% off this weekend

The June Days of Play sale may already have been announced, but you can already save 50% with these PS Plus deals. That beats the rumored savings from Sony themselves and offers cheap PS Plus memberships available this weekend. Don't miss these savings, prices have just hit a new low on CDKeys with a fantastic 53% off a three month subscription (now just $11.89). That means we don't know how long these discounts will last, but they're well worth a look.

If you're in it for the long haul, we'd point you towards this annual membership, now available for just $31.49. That's very nearly a 50% discount on the usually $60 PS Plus membership. So, whether you're simply topping up your subscription or you want to spend your gaming time in a more social way right now, these PS Plus deals are offering some excellent discounts to get you there for less.

PS Plus is the PS4's online play platform, but you'll also receive free games every month with your subscription. This month's offerings bring Cities: Skylines and Farming Simulator 19 to your console - though they're usually much better than that lineup. That means these discounts are sitting incredibly well this week, especially if you've been shopping for the best PS4 deals and bundles.

These games remain playable for as long as your subscription is active. So, if you're looking to extend your membership long enough to cover this period of madness, or you're looking to get involved for the first time on a new PS4, the latest PS Plus deals can certainly offer a helping hand.

Not in the US? These subscriptions won't work in other countries, but we're rounding up the latest PS Plus sales in your location further down the page.

Today's best PS Plus deals

PS Plus 3 month subscription | $25.39 $11.89 at CDKeys

Pick up three months of PS Plus for just $11.89 at CDKeys this week - an excellent 53% discount on the usual price. If you haven't used CDKeys before, simply purchase your code, head to your console, and redeem. Note that this code will only work in the US.

View Deal

PS Plus 12 month subscription | $59.99 $31.49 at CDKeys

If you're in it for the long haul, you'd be better off picking up this 12 month subscription instead. For just $15 more than the offer above you'll be covered for a whole year at a fantastic price - nearly half off. Again, this code will only work in the US.

View Deal

All the latest PS Plus deals

Below, you'll find the latest PS Plus deals wherever you are, however if shopping through CDKeys, remember to check the region of the code you are purchasing. As CDKeys lists its products in all prices regardless of region, technical gremlins can sometimes sneak their way into our price checking tools.

PS4 game deals

You can find plenty more PS Plus deals over on our dedicated page, but if you're looking for something you can hold why not check out the latest PS4 controller deals from around the web. We're also sorting through the best cheap PS4 games to bring you excellent prices on top releases. If you've just grabbed a PS4 Pro, you might also be checking out the latest cheap 4K TV deals to make the most of that resolution.