Flipkart teases launch of all-metal Moto M on Twitter

As reported yesterday, Motorola has sent out invites for the launch of an all new smartphone on December 13. The smartphone in question is Moto’s stunning all metal Moto M, which comes with an all new design language.

Now Flipkart has boarded the Hype train with tweets teasing the launch of the upcoming smartphone. The company via its official twitter handle sent out a tweet saying “"It's Metallic. It's Marvelous. And it could be yours very soon. Coming soon on Flipkart! #SomethingMagnificent.”

The Moto M is an exciting smartphone as its a departure from the design language of previous Motorola smartphones. It rocks a full metal unibody design with antenna bands on the top and bottom edges, much like the iPhone 7.

What is different here is that unlike the Moto Z and Moto G4, the fingerprint sensor isn't located below the screen but at the rear, below the camera module. Because of this, the Moto logo has shifted to the bottom of the device, which definitely looks unique.

Hardware

On the hardware front, the Moto M is a typical mid-range device with a 5.5-inch fullHD display, a MediaTek hello P15 octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage and a 3,050mAh battery with fast charging support. The internal storage can be complemented with a microSD card of upto 128GB.

The Moto M is also splash proof, with a double layer nano coating to protect it from minimal water exposure.

Cameras

On the imaging front, the Moto M comes with a 16MP rear camera with dual-LED flash and phase detection auto-focus. On the front there is an 8MP camera for your selfie needs.

Connectivity

On the connectivity front, the handset supports 4G LTE, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C and NFC. And yes, it does come with a headphone jack!

Price and availability

The Moto M was announced in China at a price of CNY 1,999, which translates to approximately Rs 19,700. We hope Motorola prices the handset aggressively when it launches in India as it will face tough competition from the likes of the Xiaomi Mi 5, Asus ZenFone 3 and the LeEco LeMax 2.

Also read : Moto G4 Plus TechRadar India review