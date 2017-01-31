Fitbit is finally making a proper smartwatch

Fitbit has confirmed it's finally working on its own smartwatch.

It’ll mark the first time the company has made a fully fledged smartwatch. The Fitbit Blaze was released in 2015 but was instead marketed as a 'smart fitness watch'. So what's the distinction?

Read more: Fitbit Versa

Fitbit has bought a number of smartwatch centric companies over the past few months picking up the likes of Pebble , Vector Watch and Coin .

We can expect to see elements of those three companies make an impact on the Fitbit smartwatch.

CEO James Park said in a statement: “We believe we are uniquely positioned to succeed in delivering what consumers are looking for in a smartwatch: stylish, well-designed devices that combine the right general purpose functionality with a focus on health and fitness."

Time to solve the decline

The announcement of a smartwatch came in the same release as the company announced job cuts after poor sales performance at the end of 2016. The company had a disappointing Black Friday and Christmas period, despite launching the new Fitbit Charge 2 and Flex 2.

Times look tough for the company. Fitbit now expects 2016 fourth-quarter revenue to be in the range of $572-$580 million, rather than the originally projected $725-$750 million.

Whether launching a smartwatch is the way to address those shortcomings is currently unclear though, considering that sales of numerous Android Wear and other wearables aren't exactly through the roof either.