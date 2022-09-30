Fitbit Inspire 3, Versa 4 and Sense 2 fitness wearables now available in India

Audio player loading…

Fitbit's latest wearables, Fitbit Inspire 3, the Fitbit Versa 4, and the Fitbit Sense 2, are now available in India. These devices are thinner and could be worn all day and night, and you don’t have to charge them every day.

The Google-owned brand said the the Fitbit Inspire 3 fitness tracker, and Fitbit Versa 4 and Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatches are available across online and offline partners in the country. The three wearables were launched world-wide last month.

"Whether you are focused on improving your mental health, gearing up to run a marathon, or starting a new health and wellness routine, you have a range of easy-to-use devices to choose from," the company said in a statement.

Fitbit Inspire 3, Versa 4 & Sense 2: features and pricing

(Image credit: Future)

Inspire 3 is a tracker that helps you stay on top of your health with 10 days of battery life. It’s slotted as an entry-level device with a rich colour display that can track important metrics.

Versa 4 is a fitness-focused smartwatch that offers over 40 exercise modes, real-time stats, built-in GPS and Active Zone Minutes, plus Premium features like Daily Readiness Score – all with 6 days of battery life in a thinner and lighter design.

Sense 2 is health-focused smartwatch with more than six days of battery life that helps users manage stress and track their heart health with sensors that can detect signs of atrial fibrillation through Google's ECG app and PPG algorithm (both FDA cleared and CE marked), heart rate variability, skin temperature and more. It also includes new Body Response sensor, which measures cEDA for all-day stress management.

Using the Fitbit app, users can see all of their metrics together and access important health features, including Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications, which uses photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor to assess heart rhythm for signs of atrial fibrillation or AFib, for users 22 years or older with no known history of irregular heart rhythm. This feature has both FDA clearance and CE marking, and it’s compatible with a range of our heart-rate enabled devices.

Fitbit Premium, which is included with all new device purchases for six months, come with additions like Daily Readiness Score and Sleep Profile to dive deeper into stats and progress, and over 1,000 workout and mindfulness sessions.

The Fitbit Inspire 3 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 8,999. The Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch will be available for Rs 20,499 and the Fitbit Sense 2 is priced at Rs 24,999. The new Fitbit devices are available for purchase across retailers and major e-commerce platforms in India, and are available for sale already.