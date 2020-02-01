FanDuel's latest daily fantasy and sports betting offers are a Super Bowl touchdown

We know how excited you are about this weekend's Super Bowl. You've already worked out how to get a Super Bowl live stream (it's even free in some places), bought your Super Bowl jerseys and even grabbed a special Super Bowl TV deal. You've said the words 'Super Bowl' so much that they're almost beginning to lose meaning!

But if you've been waiting for a moment of inspiration to hit you before looking through odds or sorting your daily fantasy roster, then we're here to help.

We've spotted that FanDuel - one of the US's very biggest daily fantasy sports providers - has got some introductory offers on fantasy and its sportsbook.

Is online sports betting legal?

Thanks to a Supreme Court ruling back in 2018, there is no longer a federal law against online sports betting. It's now up for separate states to decide whether or not they want to legalise gambling.

To date, only a few have. That's why FanDuel says that you have to be physically present in Indiana, New Jersey or Pennsylvania to play on its sportsbook service, while West Virginia gets added to that list for FanDuel's fantasy sports service. There's also a minimum age limit of 21 to use any of its services.

Again, all this information is on the FanDuel website. So if you're unsure on any legal requirement to play, then don't hesitate to look through its Ts&Cs.

Gambling responsibly

You probably don't need us to tell you that any form of gambling comes with serious risks and should never be undertaken as a silver bullet to solve your financial troubles. It's worth remembering the phrase...the house always wins!

If you suffer from a gambing problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you give the National Problem Gambling Hotline a call on 1-800-522-4700 to discuss it with a professional. It’s so important to make gambling safer for yourself and loved ones.